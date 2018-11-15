Bengals' Joe Mixon: Added to Week 11 injury report
Mixon (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Per the report, Mixon wasn't participating at the beginning of the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, though he was in the locker room afterward. It remains to be seen if Thursday's limitations were maintenance-related, or perhaps indicative of a setback related to the meniscus injury Mixon dealt with earlier this season. If he's limited at all (or out) Sunday against the Ravens, added backfield opportunities would be available for Giovani Bernard, as well as Mark Walton to a lesser degree.
