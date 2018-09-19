Bengals' Joe Mixon: Addressed meniscus issue
Mixon revealed Wednesday that his recent procedure addressed a sight meniscus tear, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
On the plus side, the running back indicates that his knee is already feeling better, and though he's destined to miss Sunday's game against the Panthers, his absence shouldn't be an extended one. In Week 3, Giovani Bernard is in line to head the Bengals' backfield, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official site. Additionally, look for rookie Mark Walton be eased into the mix Sunday, with Thomas Rawls having been signed to bolster the team's running back depth in the wake of Tra Carson having suffered a hamstring injury.
