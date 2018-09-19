Mixon revealed Wednesday that his recent procedure addressed a sight meniscus tear, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

On the plus side, the running back indicates that his knee is already feeling better, and though he's destined to miss Sunday's game against the Panthers, his absence shouldn't be an extended one. In Week 3, Giovani Bernard is in line to head the Bengals' backfield, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official site. Additionally, look for rookie Mark Walton be eased into the mix Sunday, with Thomas Rawls having been signed to bolster the team's running back depth in the wake of Tra Carson having suffered a hamstring injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ryan-fitzpatrick-1400.jpg

    Week 3 streaming options

    Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...

  • greg-zuerlein.jpg

    Week 3 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • josh-gordon-1400.jpg

    Week 3 Trade Values

    Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...