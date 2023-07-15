Mixon agreed to restructure his contract Friday in order to remain with the Bengals this season, ESPN"s Adam Schefter reports.

Mixon was initially due a non-guaranteed $9.4 million salary for 2023, but he's reworking the deal to stay with the only team he's ever known. It's good news for Mixon's fantasy prospects, as it locks him in as Cincinnati's unquestioned lead back, especially after Samaje Perine left in free agency for Denver. Mixon turns 27 later this month but should have at least another season of top-18 fantasy numbers in him at the running back position.