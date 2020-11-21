The Bengals believe Mixon (foot) will be ready to return from IR in Week 14 against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mixon needs to be at 100 percent before returning to the field, and the team hopes a three-week stint on injured reserve will make that a reality. The team's playoff hopes look grimmer every week, so while there isn't a rush to get Mixon back, he is expected to return by the end of the season. In the meantime, Giovani Bernard is expected to head the backfield while Samaje Perine rotates in.