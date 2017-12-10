Bengals' Joe Mixon: Aims for Week 15 return
Mixon (concussion), who did not practice this past week and was inactive Sunday, will look to gain medical clearance to play in advance of the Bengals' Week 15 road game against the Vikings.
In Mixon's absence, Giovani Bernard headed Cincinnati's Week 14 backfield, carrying 11 times for 62 yards and hauling in six passes for 68 yards, while backup Brian Hill logged two carries and one catch. Prior to exiting this past Monday's loss to the Steelers, Mixon parlayed his 17 snaps into seven carries for 34 yards and one catch for eight yards.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...