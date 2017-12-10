Mixon (concussion), who did not practice this past week and was inactive Sunday, will look to gain medical clearance to play in advance of the Bengals' Week 15 road game against the Vikings.

In Mixon's absence, Giovani Bernard headed Cincinnati's Week 14 backfield, carrying 11 times for 62 yards and hauling in six passes for 68 yards, while backup Brian Hill logged two carries and one catch. Prior to exiting this past Monday's loss to the Steelers, Mixon parlayed his 17 snaps into seven carries for 34 yards and one catch for eight yards.