With coach Zac Taylor noting that a majority of the Bengals' starters won't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Mixon appears unlikely to see action in the contest.

It remains to be seen when Mixon will next see game action, but given that he's entrenched as the Bengals' starting running back, the team has no need to force things with the 26-year-old during the upcoming exhibition slate. With that in mind, look for the focus Friday to be on younger players and those competing for depth slotting.