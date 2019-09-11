Mixon noted Wednesday that his ankle is feeling better, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mixon added that he's hopeful he'll be able play on Sunday against the 49ers, but such an outcome is far from a lock. We'll circle back later Wednesday to see if the running back participates in practice and if so, note his level of participation.

