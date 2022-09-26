Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Mixon (ankle) is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Miami, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor said Mixon got his ankle nicked up during Sunday's win over the Jets, but it doesn't appear like it's serious enough to sideline him for Week 4, even on the short turnaround. The running back rushed 12 times for 24 yards and caught three of seven targets for 14 yards during Sunday's win, continuing his underwhelming start to the season. Taylor's comments are certainly encouraging, but fantasy mangers should still track Mixon's practice statues throughout the week to monitor any potential setbacks.