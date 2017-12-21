Mixon (concussion) put in a full practice Thursday, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Back-to-back full practices to begin the week suggest that Mixon is trending toward suiting up Sunday against the Lions, but his availability won't be confirmed until head coach Marvin Lewis indicates the running back has cleared all phases of the concussion protocol. Mixon was able to put in a full practice last Friday, but ultimately sat out the Bengals' loss to the Vikings two days later after failing to receive clearance to play from an independent neurologist. If Mixon passes all his tests this week, he'll likely start against Detroit, though he could end up splitting backfield reps with Giovani Bernard.