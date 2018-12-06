Bengals' Joe Mixon: At practice Thursday
Mixon (foot) was spotted at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Mixon was listed as limited Wednesday, but his presence at practice Thursday suggests that his foot issue is something that is being managed, as opposed to being the result of a practice setback. We'll circle back on his status later Thursday to see how the Bengals list his level of participation.
