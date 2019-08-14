Both Mixon and Giovani Bernard will be available for Thursday's preseason game, but it's uncertain whether they'll play, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

There's no injury here, but there's some line of thought that coach Zac Taylor, much like his former boss Sean McVay in Los Angeles, would prefer not to use his top running backs much if at all in the preseason.

