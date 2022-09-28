Mixon (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Miami.
The Bengals listed Mixon as a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, confirming his ankle injury is minor. He'll start and will likely dominate carries again, but the Bengals haven't been able to run the ball effectively this season, with Mixon averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. The expected volume he'll get makes Mixon a must-start player in most leagues, even as the Bengals offense has thus far struggled to find its footing through three weeks.
