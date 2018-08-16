Bengals' Joe Mixon: Back in business
Mixon (undisclosed) was on the field for the first running play of the day at Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The running back left Wednesday's practice early, but his return to the field in such short order confirms that the issue that caused his exit was a minor one. With Jeremy Hill no longer in the mix, a healthy Mixon is on track to head the Bengals' backfield this season, with Giovani Bernard still on hand, and set to reprise his change-of-pace/pass-catching role for the team.
