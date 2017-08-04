Mixon (heel) returned to practice Friday, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Mixon was forced into a premature exit from Thursday's session after being kicked in the heel. Although he had his left foot checked out by Cincinnati's medical staff afterward, Mixon's problem was always thought to be minor, which his return for Friday's practice confirms.

