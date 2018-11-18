Bengals' Joe Mixon: Barrels into end zone
Mixon ran for 14 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and added three catches for 38 yards during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Baltimore.
Mixon tied the game up early in the second quarter when he followed his fullback and pushed into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. The Ravens beat up the Bengals' ground game as Andy Dalton's 29 rushing yards ended up leading the team. Mixon's weak outing snapped a four-game span in which he averaged at least 5.5 yards per carry thrice. Even with the return of Giovani Bernard, Mixon has a stranglehold on carries in Cincinnati and has scored in four of his last six games. He'll be counted on next Sunday against a Browns defense that is tough against the pass, but gives up 4.7 yards per carry.
