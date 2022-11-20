Mixon is under evaluation for a head injury during Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.
Prior to his exit in the third quarter, Mixon posted seven carries for 20 yards and hauled in all three targets for 42 yards. If Mixon enters the concussion protocol, he'll cede the Bengals backfield to Samaje Perine, who has two TD catches to his name so far in Week 11.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Erupts for five touchdowns•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: More targets than carries in loss•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Tallies 91 total yards•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Nabs receiving TD in win•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Goes for 88 yards on SNF•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Toughs out heavy workload Thursday•