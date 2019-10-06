Bengals' Joe Mixon: Best rushing performance of 2019

Mixon ran for 93 yards on 19 carries, and caught his only target for a gain of 16 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Cardinals.

The third-year back is trending in the right direction in terms of his rushing efficiency, breaking four yards per carry in three consecutive games after managing just 1.6 yards per attempt on 17 combined carries between Weeks 1 and 2. Mixon gained nine or more yards on 26.3 percent of his rushing attempts, but was unable to cash in on either of his goal-line carries against Arizona. In Week 6 he will face a Ravens defense that bounced back Sunday by holding James Conner to 55 yards on 14 carries, after getting lit up by Cleveland's Nick Chubb for 165 yards and three touchdowns the outing prior.