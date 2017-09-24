Bengals' Joe Mixon: Bigger role could be on tap
Mixon is expected to take on a bigger role in the Bengals' backfield beginning with their matchup Sunday against the Packers, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
The Bengals' early-season offensive struggles prompted the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Zampese following their Week 2 loss to the Texans, with Bill Lazor assuming those duties in Zampese's stead. One of Lazor's main initiatives as the Bengals' new coordinator will likely be carving out more work for Mixon, who has logged 17 carries to Giovani Bernard's 12 and Jeremy Hill's 12 through the team's first two games. Mixon is only averaging 2.6 yards per carry, but he offers more burst and pass-catching ability than Hill and more strength between the tackles than Bernard, making him the team's most complete back. While Mixon's well-rounded skill set probably won't earn him a three-down role until he yields better results, it appears that the team will at least make a more concerted effort to get the ball in the rookie's hands more frequently at the expense of the veteran holdovers.
