Mixon rushed 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns while catching all six of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jaguars.

So much for any concerns about the chest injury that had Mixon listed as questionable coming into this one. Mixon scored his first touchdown of the season on a nine-yard reception in the two-minute drill late in the first half, then capped Cincinnati's first possession of the second half with a 34-yard rushing score before adding a 23-yard rushing touchdown later in the third quarter. His 31 touches marked a season high, as game script finally allowed the Bengals to feed their workhorse running back. Repeating that positive game script won't be easy in Baltimore in Week 5, but this performance proved that Mixon still belongs in the conversation with the league's best running backs.