Mixon carried the ball 19 times for 65 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for five yards in Monday's 19-16 win over the Rams.
Mixon hit pay dirt for the first time this season with a 14-yard touchdown scamper on Cincinnati's first offensive drive coming out of the half. The 27-year-old experienced an increase in touches as the Bengals featured a more-balanced gameplan in the win following an 0-2 start. Backup Trayveon Williams was the only other back to record a carry, and he was limited to that one carry all game. Mixon should continue to dominate the backfield touches in a Week 4 matchup with the Titans next Sunday.
