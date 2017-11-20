Bengals' Joe Mixon: Can't find room versus Broncos
Mixon carried 20 times for 49 yards and caught two passes for no gain during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Broncos.
Mixon received 20 carries for the first time in his young career as his team looked to milk a lead, but he managed just 2.5 yards per carry and had a long gain of eight. On a positive note, Giovani Bernard received just four touches in this one, meaning the rookie's usage should remain high moving forward. Still, his 2.9 yards per carry on the season indicate he's yet to make the most of his opportunities -- a trend he'll look to buck next week against the Browns.
