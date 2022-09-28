Mixon (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Miami.
The Bengals listed Mixon as a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, confirming his ankle injury is minor. He'll start and likely dominate carries again, but the Bengals haven't been able to run the ball this year (2.8 YPC for Mixon) while the Dolphins have allowed only 3.5 YPC to running backs. The volume alone makes Mixon a must-start in most formats, even as the Bengals offense struggles to find its footing this year.
