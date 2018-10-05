Mixon (knee) practiced fully Friday and does not carry a Week 5 injury designation, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Mixon's return to the mix couldn't come at a better time, with Giovani Bernard (knee) -- who had been filling in for him -- having been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Mixon is thus poised to head the Bengals' backfield this weekend, with Mark Walton on hand to serve in a backup capacity.

