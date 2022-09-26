Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Mixon (ankle) is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Miami, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Mixon was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Taylor said Mixon got his ankle nicked up during Sunday's win over the Jets, but it doesn't appear like it's serious enough to sideline him for Week 4, even with a short turnaround. The running back rushed 12 times for 24 yards and caught three of seven targets for 14 yards this past weekend, continuing his underwhelming start to the season. Taylor's comments are certainly encouraging, but fantasy managers still should track Mixon's practice status throughout the week to monitor any potential setbacks.