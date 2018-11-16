Bengals' Joe Mixon: Cleared to play Week 11
Mixon (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Mixon was able to log a full practice Friday, thus setting the stage for him to continue heading the Bengals' backfield in Week 11. Mixon carried 11 times for 61 yards to go along with two catches for 24 yards last weekend against the Saints, but his modest usage was dictated by the game flow in a 51-14 loss. An uptick in opportunities thus seems likely for Mixon in the AFC North showdown.
