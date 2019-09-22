Bengals' Joe Mixon: Comes to life in Week 3 loss
Mixon rushed 15 times for 61 yards and caught both of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Buffalo.
Mixon's one-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter tied the game at 14-14. It was his first trip to the end zone in 2019 following a 2018 campaign in which Mixon scored eight rushing touchdowns and one as a receiver. The 0-3 Bengals played from behind throughout this one and are unlikely to employ many run-heavy game scripts this season due to a lack of leads, but Mixon's owners should be encouraged that he showed signs of life here after a putrid first two games. He'll hope to build on this effort when the Bengals travel to Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football in Week 4.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...