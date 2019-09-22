Mixon rushed 15 times for 61 yards and caught both of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Buffalo.

Mixon's one-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter tied the game at 14-14. It was his first trip to the end zone in 2019 following a 2018 campaign in which Mixon scored eight rushing touchdowns and one as a receiver. The 0-3 Bengals played from behind throughout this one and are unlikely to employ many run-heavy game scripts this season due to a lack of leads, but Mixon's owners should be encouraged that he showed signs of life here after a putrid first two games. He'll hope to build on this effort when the Bengals travel to Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football in Week 4.