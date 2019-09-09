Coach Zac Taylor said he views Mixon (ankle) as day-to-day, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Mixon got good news from Monday's MRI, confirming his ankle sprain isn't too severe. The Bengals hope to have him ready for Week 2 against the 49ers, following an early exit from the season opener in Seattle. Giovani Bernard is the next man up in Cincinnati's backfield, followed by recent acquisition Samaje Perine.