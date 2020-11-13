site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Considered doubtful for Week 10
Mixon (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
With Mixon likely to miss Sunday's contest, Giovani Bernard is in line to head the Bengals' Week 10 rushing attack, with Samaje Perine on hand to work in a complementary role.
