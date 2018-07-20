Mixon is down to 218 pounds, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.

Mixon weighed 226 pounds at last year's combine, but he reported to rookie minicamp at 238 and played most of his rookie season around 230. A report from April had him around 225, and he apparently wants to take it a step further, even if that means sacrificing some power. In addition to the obvious benefits in terms of speed and acceleration, the second-year back may find that a slimmer physique helps him gain separation running routes. Perhaps more important than his own development, Mixon stands to benefit if the Bengals' offseason moves to upgrade their woeful offensive line end up being successful. In addition to trading for LT Cordy Glenn and drafting C Billy Price in the first round, Cincinnati hired offensive line coach Frank Pollack, who spent the last three seasons in Dallas. Giovani Bernard will still be involved in some capacity, but the Bengals seem intent on having Mixon handle the lead role.