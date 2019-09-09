MRI results on Mixon's ankle came back "all good" and the running back may have a shot to play Sunday against the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

In any case, Mixon is not expected to require an extended absence. If he ends up out, or limited in Week 2, however, Giovani Bernard would be in line to see added work, with Samaje Perine on hand as well.

