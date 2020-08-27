Mixon has been absent from practice due to migraines, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Mixon was an observer at practice Monday and Tuesday, while he wasn't spotted at all during Wednesday's session. The absence led to some speculation about his contract situation, which Pelissero says is still a work in progress, with negotiations between the Bengals and Mixon's agent ongoing. In any case, it seems the running back's absence from practice this week is the product of a health issue rather than dissatisfaction with his contract. We've seen a few NFL players over the years struggle with migraines -- including Sterling Shepard and Percy Harvin -- but this is the first instance on record of Mixon being bothered by migraines.