Bengals' Joe Mixon: Dealing with stomach bug

Mixon, who was limited by a calf issue Thursday and then practiced fully Friday, is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but he's been dealing with a stomach bug since Saturday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Per Contipelli, "keep an eye on (Mixon's) workload - (it's) not yet known how much he will play" Sunday. If Mixon ends up limited at all versus Miami, added work would be on tap for Giovani Bernard.