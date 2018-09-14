Bengals' Joe Mixon: Discusses knee injury
When asked about his injured knee Friday by Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Mixon said, "It felt weird. My knee was hurting. Other than that, it's just the mental side of it. You always want to play at 100 percent, but when something is bothering you it's hard mentally. I just had to check back in mentally and physically tough it out."
Mixon left Thursday's game twice to have his right knee evaluated, but he was able to return to the game and battle the pain while receiving seven carries over the Bengals' final two drives. It remains to be seen if his injury will land him on the injury report in advance of the Bengals' Week 3 matchup with the Panthers, but he will have the benefit of extra recovery time thanks to the Bengals playing early in Week 2. If for any reason Mixon is limited or held out against Carolina, Giovani Bernard would be in line to play an expanded role.
