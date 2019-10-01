Bengals' Joe Mixon: Does best in defeat
Mixon rushed 15 times for 62 yards and caught four of five targets for one yard in Monday night's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.
Mixon has now topped 60 yards on the ground in back-to-back games after starting the season with consecutive outings of under 20 rushing yards. While Monday marked his season high in the category, he was still hurt by the game flow, which saw the Bengals trailing big for most of the second half. Behind an at-times brutal offensive line, Mixon has done his best to find lanes the past couple weeks, but his overall outlook is hurt by his poor quality of surrounding talent. Still, his weekly volume props up his fantasy stock, and his upcoming matchup against a Cardinals defense that's surrendered the second-most yards league-wide bodes well for him to return to his more explosive ways.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...