Bengals' Joe Mixon: Does best in defeat

Mixon rushed 15 times for 62 yards and caught four of five targets for one yard in Monday night's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

Mixon has now topped 60 yards on the ground in back-to-back games after starting the season with consecutive outings of under 20 rushing yards. While Monday marked his season high in the category, he was still hurt by the game flow, which saw the Bengals trailing big for most of the second half. Behind an at-times brutal offensive line, Mixon has done his best to find lanes the past couple weeks, but his overall outlook is hurt by his poor quality of surrounding talent. Still, his weekly volume props up his fantasy stock, and his upcoming matchup against a Cardinals defense that's surrendered the second-most yards league-wide bodes well for him to return to his more explosive ways.