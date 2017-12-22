Bengals' Joe Mixon: Doesn't carry a Week 16 injury designation
Mixon (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Mixon practiced fully all week and with no injury designation attached to his Week 16 status, he's on track to be back in the lineup this weekend. Prior to being forced out of action early in Week 13, Mixon had hit the 20-carry mark in back-to-back outings. In his return to action Sunday, look for him to reclaim the Bengals' lead back role, with Giovani Bernard thus ticketed for change-of-pace duty in the Bengals offense.
