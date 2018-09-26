Mixon (knee) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

On the plus side, Mixon was spotted on the rehab field for the first time since his Sept. 15 arthroscopic knee procedure. The running back wasn't wearing pads when he stretched with the team beforehand, then proceeded to work out on the side with the Bengals' other injured players. More updates on Mixon's status will follow over the Bengals' subsequent two practices this week, but the assumption is that he'll miss a second straight contest Sunday against the Falcons. If that's the case, Giovani Bernard -- who was limited by a thigh issue Wednesday -- would continue to lead the Cincinnati backfield.