Mixon rushed 18 times for 62 yards and secured all three of his targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Packers.

It would appear newly-installed offensive coordinator Bill Lazor isn't as keen on deploying a backfield committee as the departed Ken Zampese was, considering Mixon received 18 carries Sunday compared to seven for Jeremy Hill and three for Gio Bernard. While Mixon wasn't particularly effective with his touches, the rookie appeared patient yet decisive when called upon and should have much more productive days in store as the season unfolds.