Bengals' Joe Mixon: Dominates carries in Week 3 defeat
Mixon rushed 18 times for 62 yards and secured all three of his targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Packers.
It would appear newly-installed offensive coordinator Bill Lazor isn't as keen on deploying a backfield committee as the departed Ken Zampese was, considering Mixon received 18 carries Sunday compared to seven for Jeremy Hill and three for Gio Bernard. While Mixon wasn't particularly effective with his touches, the rookie appeared patient yet decisive when called upon and should have much more productive days in store as the season unfolds.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Bigger role could be on tap•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Leads backfield in touches in Week 2 loss•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Leads team in touches•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Listed third on depth chart•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Fumbles against Washington•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Underwhelms in second preseason game•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...