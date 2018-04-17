Bengals' Joe Mixon: Down to 225 pounds
Mixon has toned his physique, reporting to the offseason program about 225 pounds, per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site.
Upon landing in Cincy as a second-round pick last year, Mixon recalled that he weighed 238 pounds at the time. In an effort to "get a step quicker," he's devoted his first full offseason as a professional to working out, instead of traveling the pre-draft circuit. He worked his way up the depth chart during his first campaign, leading all Bengals running backs in yards from scrimmage (913) and rushing yards (626) and matching Gio Bernard in total touchdowns with four. With a goal to lose five more pounds, Mixon likely hopes to improve upon a dismal mark of 3.5 yards per carry, and the departure of Jeremy Hill to the Patriots in free agency should give him enough extra touches to surpass the output from his rookie year.
