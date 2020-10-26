Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Mixon (foot) is day-to-day, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Mixon's foot injury kept him from suiting up for Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns, but it looks like he has a chance to return Week 8. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that Mixon was considered week-to-week, so Taylor's day-to-day label seems like a step in the right direction. Giovani Bernard will remain on hand and ready to handle a lead role again, should the Bengals opt to give Mixon the benefit of a bit more rest prior to the team's Week 9 bye.