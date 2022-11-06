Mixon rushed the ball 22 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. He added four receptions on five targets for 58 yards and an additional score.

Mixon entered the game with only three total touchdowns and without a rush of more than 20 yards since Week 1. He reversed both trends in convincing fashion, accounting for five of the six Bengals' touchdowns. The majority came near the goal line, though he also tallied a 12-yard receiving score and a 14-yard rushing touchdown. Additionally, Mixon ripped off long gains of 35, 29, 20 and 17 yards to average more than four yards per carry in a game for only the third time this season. After maintaining fantasy value on the basis of volume for the majority of the season, Mixon put it all together in his massive performance against the Panthers.