Mixon was forced out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a right ankle injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Prior to his exit, Mixon had logged six carries for 10 yards. Next up in the team's backfield through the course of any action he misses, is Giovani Bernard.

