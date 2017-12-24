Bengals' Joe Mixon: Exits with ankle injury
Mixon injured his left ankle and is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.
Mixon went down midway through the first quarter after gaining 32 yards of total offense. In his absence, the Bengals will presumably turn to Giovani Bernard as their featured runner.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Doesn't carry a Week 16 injury designation•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Another full practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Gets questionable tag for Week 15•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...