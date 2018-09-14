Mixon (knee) is scheduled for a minor surgical procedure this weekend, with an estimated recovery timeline of two weeks, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Mixon was clearly playing through pain in the second half of Thursday's 34-23 win over the Ravens, though the injury wasn't enough to prevent him from taking 21 carries. He reportedly had a small particle in his knee dislodged at some point during the contest and will now have a minor procedure to clean things up. Giovani Bernard is primed for a large workload Week 3 in Carolina and quite possibly again Week 4 in Atlanta.