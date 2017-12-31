Updating a previous report, Mixon (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens unless he experiences a setback during pregame warmups, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Mixon wasn't able to advance to full participation in practices this week after tweaking his left ankle in the Bengals' victory over the Lions in Week 16, but it looks like he's trending toward suiting up for the finale. Even so, it's not looking promising that Mixon will handle the lead-back role he's filled for much of the season, given how well Giovani Bernard has performed in the last several weeks and the fact that the rookie likely isn't fully healthy. Those concerns -- along with a matchup against a tough Baltimore defense -- may be enough reason to avoid using Mixon in Week 17 DFS contests.