Mixon has high hopes for the Bengals under new coach Zac Taylor, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Cincinnati defense doesn't look much different, but there's legitimate cause for optimism on Mixon's side of the ball after both he and Tyler Boyd enjoyed breakout seasons in 2018. With Andy Dalton, Tyler Eifert (ankle) and A.J. Green (toe) all expected to be ready for training camp, the Bengals have a strong group of skill-position players for Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to work with. The offensive line appears less promising, though first-round pick Jonah Williams and free-agent signing John Miller do give the unit some potential to take a step forward. In any case, Mixon wasn't too bothered by the shaky line play last season, averaging 4.9 yards on 237 carries to finish fourth in the NFL in rushing (1,168 yards) despite missing two games. Giovani Bernard is still around to handle passing downs, but his role hasn't been a huge problem last season for Mixon, who caught 30 passes for 214 yards in the 10 games both running backs played.