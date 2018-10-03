Mixon (knee) hasn't received clearance for the Bengals' Week 5 matchup with the Steelers but said Wednesday that he would "for sure" play in the contest, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

While it can be taken as a positive that Mixon his optimistic about playing this weekend, he'll first need to prove his health by returning to the practice field. Since undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to address a slight meniscus tear in his right knee, Mixon has yet to progress beyond working out on a side field. The Bengals will release their first practice report of Week 5 later Wednesday, which will offer a better idea of where Mixon stands in his recovery.