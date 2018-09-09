Mixon rushed 17 times for 95 yards and a touchdown while adding five catches for 54 yards on seven targets in Sunday's season-opening 34-23 win over Indianapolis.

Mixon had a quiet preseason, but the second-year running back elevated his game for the regular season. Third-down back Giovani Bernard had just one target and one rushing attempt, suggesting Mixon is primed to be more of a bell cow than most anticipated heading into the year. Mixon's one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave his team a 24-23 lead that it would never relinquish.