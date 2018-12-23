Mixon accounted for 68 rushing yards on 17 attempts, adding two receptions for 10 yards during Sunday's 26-18 loss to Cleveland.

The 22-year-old Mixon had been one of the best backs in fantasy of late coming into the weekend -- checking in as RB5 in PPR scoring over the past four weeks, and facing a Browns defense that ranked bottom-10 in rushing yards (1,460) and receiving yards (700) allowed to opposing running backs. Mixon was unable to take advantage of the favorable matchup, logging his lowest rushing output since Nov. 18 and snapping a two-game scoring streak by failing to get into the end zone against a sub par Cleveland red zone defense (bottom-12 in opponent TD percentage). His pass-catching floor has subsided some as well, averaging 12.8 receiving YPG over his past four games compared to 35.8 YPG in four outings prior. In Week 17 he'll be facing a Steelers defense that been dominant against opposing RBs, giving up just 1,117 rushing yards (7th-best) and 397 receiving yards (3rd-best) to the position this year.