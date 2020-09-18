Mixon rushed 16 times for 46 yards and brought in all four targets for 40 yards in the Bengals' 35-30 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Mixon was an absolute terror against Cleveland in his two meetings with Browns last season, exceeding a combined 300 rushing yards in that pair of contests. The defense was clearly focused on not allowing the fourth-year back to have his way yet again, shutting Mixon down for 2.9 yards per rush and a long gain of just nine yards. The Oklahoma product was encouragingly more involved in the passing game than during the Week 1 loss to the Chargers, and he's likely to continue building rapport with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in that regard as the season unfolds. Mixon will now turn his attention to a Week 3 road matchup against the Eagles' elite run defense on Sunday, Sept. 27.