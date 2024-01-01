Mixon rushed the ball 21 times for 65 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs. He added four receptions on four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown.
After being challenged in his role as lead back for the last several weeks, Mixon out-touched Chase Brown 25-5. He was highly inefficient on the ground by averaging only 3.1 yards per carry, though he found more success as a pass catcher. The highlight of Mixon's performance came on a seven-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter -- his ninth total trip to the end zone in his last 10 games.
